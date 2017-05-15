Aaron Hernandez's fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, is speaking out publicly for the first time in a two-part interview scheduled to air on the "Dr. Phil" show on Monday and Tuesday.
“I thought it was a hoax, that this was some cruel person playing a trick on me," she said in one of the interviews.
In excerpts of the two-part interview that have already been released, Jenkins-Hernandez describes their last phone conversation just hours before the former NFL player was found dead in his cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Massachusetts.
"I felt like we were looking so bright. We were going up a ladder to a positive direction," Jenkins-Hernandez said. "Our last talk had nothing to do with suicidal thoughts."
Jenkins-Hernandez added that she isn't convinced that her finacée committed suicide.
In the "Dr. Phil" interview, Jenkins-Hernandez also addresses the three suicide notes the former NFL player left behind. In one of those notes, Hernandez wrote to his fiancée "YOU'RE RICH," CBS Sports reports.
Hernandez's suicide on April 19, came just days after he was acquitted of a 2012 double murder. He was serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.
